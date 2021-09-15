McDermott details projects eyed for Hammond's American Rescue Plan funds

HAMMOND — The city is looking to use its $51.39 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan on shovel-ready projects.

During a Monday Hammond Common Council meeting, Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. presented a proposed spending plan for $38 million, nearly 75%, of the city's allocation.

McDermott thanked President Joe Biden and U.S. Reps. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, and André Carson, D-Indianapolis, before presenting the proposed plan, which gives the city the ability to start work on the projects "right off the bat."

"So we put forth, like I said, a list of projects that we've had in the hopper, but we haven't had the money to pay for them," McDermott said. "The American Rescue Plan, in my opinion, is a godsend."

The council unanimously passed ordinance 21-30, on first and second reading, which would distribute the funds, and also unanimously adopted resolution 21R-25, which lays out the initial community investment plan for the funds.

A public hearing for the ordinance has been set for Sept. 27.