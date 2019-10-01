Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. wants Congress to censure President Donald Trump for his alleged misdeeds in connection with Ukraine, rather than embarking on a months-long impeachment process that's unlikely to result in Trump's removal from office.
The Democratic leader of Lake County's most populous city said he's in no way excusing Trump's actions. But McDermott believes a quick censure resolution is the only hope for Congress getting anything else done over the next year, including funding for the $1.2 billion expansions of the South Shore Line.
"I think what the president did is horrible," McDermott said. "It's quid pro quo. He freezes the money, he waits a few days, he talks to them and brings up a political issue that he wants them to follow up on for him."
"People in Lake County would go to jail for similar conduct."
At the same time, McDermott said even if the Democratic-controlled House eventually approves one or more articles of impeachment, there is no way Trump foes in the Republican-controlled Senate will achieve the two-thirds supermajority required to remove the Republican president from office.
"I don't think the country, as badly divided as we are, is ready to go through a year of impeachment and a removal trial," McDermott said. "I think we're going to beat him in 2020 anyway. Let's embarrass the guy, censure him and then kick his butt in 2020."
Censure is a reprimand adopted by one or both chambers of Congress that formally expresses the opinion of the legislative branch of the government that one of its members, the president or another federal official has engaged in inappropriate conduct.
A censure resolution, unlike impeachment by the House, does not require the Senate to consider removing the censured individual from office; instead, it simply condemns the official's behavior and serves as a kind of final warning against repeating it.
Even if he is censured, Trump's speech would not be censored. He still could hold political rallies and tweet as much as he wishes.
Members of Congress have proposed censuring 14 different presidents over the history of the United States, including Abraham Lincoln, Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service.
Only one, a Senate resolution reprimanding President Andrew Jackson in 1834 for refusing to provide documents requested by Congress, has successfully been adopted, though it was expunged when Jackson's fellow Democrats won control of the Senate in 1837.
McDermott said with voters across the country set to begin casting primary election ballots early next year leading up to the November 2020 presidential contest, censuring Trump and having voters determine his fate is the best way to "let the American people decide."
"It's a black mark on the president's record," McDermott said of censure. "I think it's a big deal, and I think that a lot of people in America would appreciate the fact that we're backing away a little bit from the brinkmanship that Congress is stepping toward right now."
In contrast, U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Gary, last week announced that he favors a House impeachment inquiry to determine whether Trump committed offenses that warrant his impeachment and removal from office.
"As chairman of the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I am greatly concerned that the conduct of the president continues to threaten the safety and security of our nation and our allies," Visclosky said. "I await the details of the information gleaned from the current committee investigations."
McDermott said he's concerned that an aggressive impeachment push that involves Visclosky could backfire on Northwest Indiana if the president's congressional allies exact retribution by denying the pending federal funding requests for the Double Track and West Lake expansions of the Region's commuter rail connection to Chicago.
"We're asking for a lot from the federal government in Congressional District 1 right now, and if we lose this train over this decision I think it's going to be unforgivable," McDermott said.
"Is it really worth it if we think the ultimate result is going to be that the Senate is going to do nothing anyway?"
McDermott said he's received overwhelming support for his censure idea since first posting it Thursday on his Facebook account.
The mayor, who is running unopposed this year for a fifth term, attributes that support to political "moderates" — a label McDermott also applies to himself — looking for a reasonable resolution to the Trump imbroglio.
"The moderates in America are a bigger group than the extreme left and the extreme right put together," McDermott said. "The moderates are the ones that need to take control of the situation."
Trump asserts that he did nothing wrong during what he has described as a "perfect" telephone call with the president of Ukraine.
He contends that he's the subject of "the greatest witch hunt in the history of our country," and suggested Monday that the lead congressional impeachment investigator be arrested for treason and retweeted the notion that Trump's removal from office would spark a second Civil War.