McDermott files paperwork to run for U.S. Senate

McDermott never got the chance to prove that in his most recent campaign. He was defeated by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, in the 2020 Democratic primary election to represent Northwest Indiana in the House.

After initially wallowing in that defeat, and starting his "Left of Center" podcast to talk his way through it, McDermott, 52, said he's realized an election loss isn't the end of the world — it could be the start of something great.

He noted former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg unsuccessfully ran for Indiana state treasurer, Democratic National Committee chairman, and president of the United States, and Buttigieg still ended up as U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

"Pete Buttigieg wasn't afraid to take on a big challenge and that's been inspiring to me — and this is a guy that's 20 years younger than me," McDermott said. "He's inspired me to take chances and to do things that are hard."

McDermott said he has no plans to resign as mayor if he mounts a full-fledged Senate campaign. He said he's learned over the years how to balance his city duties with his political activities and excel at both.

"I still have a family and I still have to be the mayor of Hammond, and I plan to do a good job at that as well," McDermott said.