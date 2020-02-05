McDermott highlights effort to send kids to college in State of the City address

He said city planners are urging him to reintroduce curbside parking in downtown Hammond and the Hessville business district.

He praised the growth of retail business in north Hammond since Walmart opened its store on the Indiana-Illinios state line.

He said he hopes a South Shore commuter train opens a downtown Hammond station once its Westlake tracks open in several years.

He said the city has invested $300 million over the years in new sidewalks and other infrastructure. The money comes from millions it receives from the Horseshoe Casino and its sale of Lake Michigan water to Illinois suburbs.

He said the city should invest more money in additional drinking water processing facilities.

He also spoke of his political aspirations, joking to the audience it might be his last talk, "If I'm lucky enough, next year, to be your congressman instead of mayor.”

He is one of nine Democrats running in the May 5 primary for the 1st Congressional District seat incumbent U.S. Rep. Peter Visclosky, D-Gary, is giving up after 34 years in office.