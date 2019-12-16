{{featured_button_text}}
Tom McDermott

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. speaks at the grand opening of the new Hessville Skate Park on Aug. 15.

 John Luke, file, The Times

HAMMOND — Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. no longer supports just censuring President Donald Trump for his alleged misdeeds.

He now says he would vote to impeach the Republican chief executive if McDermott was serving in the U.S. House.

The Democratic mayor and congressional candidate has stood apart from much of his party for months by advocating for censure — a nonbinding resolution of disapproval — over impeachment, a position he reiterated as recently as Dec. 1 in praising the "no impeachment" stance of former U.S. Sen. Evan Bayh, D-Ind.

However, after The Times reported on McDermott favoring censure, the four-term mayor said Monday he recently changed his mind to support impeachment after watching House committee testimony implicating Trump in wrongdoing.

"Even though I felt like we should have headed a different route, once we decided to head down the route of impeachment would I vote against impeachment because I think censure is the right answer? And it's no," McDermott said.

"I think what was fully proved during the hearing was the president obstructed justice and the president sought personal gain by holding up military aid. There's no doubt in my mind those two articles of impeachment are legitimate."

At the same time, McDermott said he still worries that impeachment — which he's confident will not result in a Senate conviction and Trump's removal from office — will boomerang on Democrats in the 2020 presidential election.

"Do I think we made the right decision to head down this route? I don't know. I guess we'll find out, unfortunately in November," McDermott said.

Valparaiso attorney Jim Harper, who is competing against McDermott and several other candidates for the Region's Democratic U.S. House nomination, isn't buying McDermott's change of heart.

"The evidence against the president was clear before the mayor's original statement opposing impeachment and has not substantially changed since," Harper said.

"Northwest Indiana deserves a representative who will do what they believe to be right without changing their positions to suit what is politically advantageous at the moment. I have supported the impeachment of the president since the facts became clear in early November because I believe that it is vital to end the chaos and corruption in this administration."

The House is expected to vote on impeachment Wednesday or Thursday.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0