McDermott signs executive order creating temporary COVID-19 leave policy for vaccinated employees

To be eligible, employees must have received the recommended number of doses of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration before contracting the coronavirus, the order reads.

Employees also must provide the city's personnel department with proof of a positive COVID-19 test, as well as a completed vaccination card and signed affidavit affirming the documentation is true and correct to qualify, the executive order reads.

Those who have previously submitted proof of vaccination for the city's COVID-19 Voluntary Vaccination Incentive Policy do not need to resubmit documentation, the order reads.

While using the temporary COVID-19 sick leave, employees must keep their supervisor informed of their status.

If employees require additional time off beyond the maximum paid leave allowed in the policy — 10 calendar days per quarantine recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — they must use their accrued time off, or file Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) paperwork.

The executive order also extends the deadline for the city's voluntary vaccination incentive policy, which offers three personal days off work to full-time employees who choose to get vaccinated.