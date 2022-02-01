McDermott submits voter signatures required to qualify for U.S. Senate ballot

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. has filed the thousands of ballot petition signatures required by Indiana law to be a candidate for U.S. Senate.

The Democratic leader of Lake County's most populous city traveled to Indianapolis on Tuesday to personally submit the paperwork to the Indiana Election Division and officially clear the high hurdle that's likely to trip up the other Democratic Senate candidates seeking to get on the ballot.

"Why today? Because snowmageddon is on the way," McDermott said on his "Left of Center" podcast shortly before heading to the state's capital city.

"I was supposed to file on Wednesday, and we didn't want to take the chance that we get 4 feet of snow and I couldn't get to Indianapolis by Friday to file."

Under Indiana law, U.S. Senate candidates are required to collect ballot petition signatures from 500 registered voters in each of the state's nine congressional districts, submit the signatures for verification by local county clerks, and ultimately turn in the 4,500 (or more) signatures to the state elections office by noon Friday to qualify for a spot in the May 3 primary election.

McDermott said he believes the signature requirement is "bull----" and a "ridiculous process" designed to protect incumbent lawmakers.

But he also said he's grateful to the dozens of people across the state who worked tirelessly over the past six weeks to make sure he got the signatures he needed in every corner of Indiana, including Tyler Wiegmann, a high school student in Fort Wayne, who individually wrangled some 300 signatures in the 3rd Congressional District.

"My campaign for the last month, month and half, has been wholly focused on getting 500 signatures in each congressional district. We spent thousands of dollars, tens of thousands of dollars, we drove thousands of miles on our cars," McDermott said.

"And we did it!"

McDermott joked about needing to travel to Indianapolis in an armored car with armed escorts to ensure the original papers containing the verified signatures made to the elections office without a last-minute hiccup (besides the snow storm).

At the same time, McDermott is confident he has more than enough signatures in each district to qualify for the ballot, and he expects any other campaign reviewing his paperwork, including incumbent U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., will recognize what his team has accomplished.

"We're unchallengeable. These are legit," McDermott said. "We did it according to the law."

On the other hand, McDermott said he expects Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Valerie McCray will get challenged, and likely bumped from the ballot by the bipartisan Indiana Election Commission, because she filed to run without securing the ballot petition signatures required by law.

It's not yet known whether Haneefah Khaaliq, of Michigan City, the third potential Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, will meet the signature threshold by Friday's deadline.

Meanwhile, preliminary signature data show Republican Danny Niederberger is within striking distance of qualifying for the Republican primary ballot and challenging Young for the GOP nomination — an outcome McDermott said he would welcome.

"That would make me so happy. It would give me that special little smile," McDermott said. "I could save money up between now and November to beat Todd Young in November, while Todd Young has to spend a large part of his nest egg in May fighting an internal challenge (against) a Trump-backed candidate."

