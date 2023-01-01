 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent
2023 Indiana General Assembly

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation

  • 0

The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Jan. 9, and Hoosier lawmakers are due to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before April 29.

Sessions in odd-numbered years primarily are focused on crafting a new, two-year state budget that allocates about $40 billion in tax revenue to education, health care, public safety and all other state government programs and services beginning July 1, 2023.

But lawmakers aren't limited to budget-related measures. Hundreds of proposals for new state statutes are expected to be considered by the Legislature, with those winning majority support in both the House and Senate getting forwarded to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law or vetoed.

Republicans are dominant at the Statehouse. The GOP controls 70 of 100 House seats and 40 of 50 Senate seats.

Here are the women and men elected by Region voters to represent Northwest Indiana at this year's legislative session:

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
+19 
State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond

1st House District

Represents: Hammond, Whiting

Experience: State representative since 2018; retired Cook County, Ill., probation officer

Committees: Environmental Affairs; Family, Children and Human Affairs; Natural Resources

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago

2nd House District

Represents: East Chicago, Gary (west side), Hammond (east side)

Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner

Committees: Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (ranking member); Ways and Means

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary

3rd House District

Represents: Gary (downtown and east side), Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago

Experience: State representative since 2018; attorney

Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (ranking member); Courts and Criminal Code; Government and Regulatory Reform

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso

4th House District

Represents: Valparaiso, Kouts

Experience: State representative since 2006; aviation safety consultant

Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Roads and Transportation; Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications (chairman)

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City

9th House District

Represents: Michigan City, Beverly Shores, Chesterton, Long Beach

Experience: State representative since 2018; retired small business owner

Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs; Natural Resources (ranking member)

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage

10th House District

Represents: Portage, Burns Harbor, Dune Acres, Ogden Dunes, Porter, South Haven

Experience: State representative since 2008; financial solutions associate

Committees: Employment, Labor and Pensions; Financial Institutions; Veterans Affairs and Public Safety

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron

11th House District

Represents: Hebron, Cedar Lake, DeMotte, Lowell, Morocco, Roselawn, Schneider

Experience: State representative since 2014; farmer, former state environmental regulator

Committees: Agriculture and Rural Development (chairman); Courts and Criminal Code; Environmental Affairs

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster

12th House District

Represents: Munster, Griffith, Highland

Experience: State representative since 2020; small businessman

Committees: Financial Institutions (ranking member); Veterans Affairs and Public Safety; Ways and Means

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary

14th House District

Represents: Gary (south side), Merrillville, unincorporated Calumet Township

Experience: State representative since 1990; education professor at Indiana University Northwest

Committees: Education (ranking member); Financial Institutions; Local Government

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville

15th House District

Represents: Dyer, Schererville, St. John

Experience: State representative 2012-18, reelected 2020; small business owner

Committees: Financial Institutions; Rules and Legislative Procedures; Ways and Means

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer

16th House District

Represents: Rensselaer, Knox

Experience: State representative since 2022; farmer

Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Environmental Affairs (vice chairman); Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point

19th House District

Represents: Crown Point, Hobart, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Wheeler, Winfield

Experience: State representative 2014-2018, reelected 2020; small business owner

Committees: Commerce, Small Business and Economic Development (vice chairwoman); Family, Children and Human Affairs; Rules and Legislative Procedures

 Provided
+19 
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie

20th House District

Represents: LaPorte

Experience: State representative since 2016; small business owner

Committees: Elections and Apportionment; Government and Regulatory Reform; Roads and Transportation (chairman)

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland

1st Senate District

Represents: Highland, Dyer, Griffith, Merrillville, St. John, Schererville

Experience: State senator since 2022; project manager

Committees: Education and Career Development; Environmental Affairs; Local Government; Pensions and Labor

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago

2nd Senate District

Represents: East Chicago, Hammond, Munster, Whiting

Experience: State senator since 2008, previously served 1994-98; attorney

Committees: Appropriations; Ethics (vice chairman); Insurance and Financial Institutions (ranking member); Judiciary (ranking member); Tax and Fiscal Policy

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary

3rd Senate District

Represents: Gary, Hobart, Lake Station, Merrillville, New Chicago

Experience: State senator since 2016; community relations manager

Committees: Appropriations (ranking member); Health and Provider Services; Judiciary; Tax and Fiscal Policy

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton

4th Senate District

Represents: Chesterton, Beverly Shores, Burns Harbor, Michigan City, Portage

Experience: State senator since 2021; attorney

Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law (ranking member); Ethics; Local Government (ranking member); Pensions and Labor; Public Policy (ranking member); Rules and Legislative Procedure

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso

5th Senate District

Represents: Valparaiso, Hebron, Jasper County, Wheeler

Experience: State senator since 2007; attorney

Committees: Appropriations; Health and Provider Services (chairman); Rules and Legislative Procedure; Tax and Fiscal Policy

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell

6th Senate District

Represents: Lowell, Cedar Lake, Crown Point, DeMotte, Winfield

Experience: State senator since 2014, state representative 2012-14; small business owner

Committees: Environmental Affairs (chairman); Local Government; Tax and Fiscal Policy

 Provided
+19 
State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores

8th Senate District

Represents: LaPorte County

Experience: State senator since 2016; consultant

Committees: Corrections and Criminal Law; Health and Provider Services; Local Government

 Provided
