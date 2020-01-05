{{featured_button_text}}

The Indiana General Assembly convenes its annual session Monday, and Hoosier lawmakers are scheduled to continue meeting weekdays at the Statehouse in Indianapolis until adjourning for the year on or before March 14.

Sessions in even-numbered years originally were intended to address only emergency state needs. But now lawmakers consider legislation relating to pretty much any issue during the "short session."

At the same time, measures that spend new money generally are frowned upon because most representatives and senators prefer to stick to the two-year spending plan they approved during the four-month "long session" in 2019.

Republicans are dominant at the Statehouse. The GOP controls 67 of 100 House seats and 40 of 50 Senate seats.

Legislative leaders for the 2020 session are:

House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis

House Speaker-Elect Todd Huston, R-Fishers

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne

Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville

Senate Democratic Leader Tim Lanane, D-Anderson

Contact your lawmakers

Lawmakers can be reached at the Statehouse in several ways:

Mail — Lawmaker's name, chamber, 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Telephone — Republican state representatives: 800-382-9841; Democratic state representatives: 800-382-9842; All state senators: 800-382-9467

Email — Find the lawmakers representing you at iga.in.gov/legislative/2020/legislators. Click the "Send Email" link on the lawmaker's page to send a message.

The General Assembly website, listing pending legislation and other information, is at iga.in.gov.

Contact the governor, lieutenant governor

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch lead the state's executive branch. Both are Republicans.

They can be reached several ways:

Mail — 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

Telephone — Governor's office: 317-232-4567; Lt. Governor's office: 317-232-4545

Email — Use the web form at www.in.gov/gov/2752.htm

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags