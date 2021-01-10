Melton championing first Indiana minimum wage increase since 2009

Moreover, the Region lawmaker said the willingness of minimum wage "essential workers" to remain on the job amid the COVID-19 pandemic more than justifies a meaningful increase to their paychecks and Indiana's minimum wage.

"During this pandemic, our working Hoosiers kept our groceries stores open, delivered our food and our packages during the quarantine, cleaned our stores and even our offices just to keep us safe," Melton said.

"We can't just simply show our gratitude by saying 'thank you.' We also should show it by fighting for them to increase their wages to a livable wage."

Melton said the need for a higher minimum wage is particularly acute in Northwest Indiana where businesses are competing for workers with companies across the state line where the minimum wage is $14 per hour in Chicago, $13 per hour in suburban Cook County, and $11 per hour elsewhere in Illinois.

At the very least, Melton said Hoosier lawmakers should repeal the 2011 law prohibiting Indiana counties, cities and towns from setting a local minimum wage that's higher than the federal rate.

"This is an unnecessary and harmful statute that tramples on the rights of small government and does nothing to move our state forward," Melton said.

A different perspective