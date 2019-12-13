{{featured_button_text}}
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, left, greets educators and supporters Nov. 19, 2019 during the Red for Ed rally outside the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY — State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is touting a new plan to immediately pay Indiana teachers more money, without increasing taxes or reducing spending on other state priorities.

Melton plans to file legislation when the General Assembly convenes in January to use $200 million from Indiana's more than $2 billion budget reserve to make $137.5 million available in each of the next two years for Teacher Appreciation Grants, instead of $37.5 million.

Teacher Appreciation Grants are cash stipends annually awarded to public, charter or virtual school teachers who are rated "highly effective" or "effective."

Under Indiana law, a portion of the bonus can be permanently added to a teacher's base salary, but school districts are not required to do so.

"The governor and Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they will not address inadequate teacher salaries this upcoming legislative session, claiming there are no options to do so in a non-budget year," Melton said.

"I have found at least one option to put more money in teacher's pockets by June 30 without negatively affecting the current budget plan, without touching the surplus and without raising taxes on Hoosiers."

Melton's proposal uses budget reserve funds that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb separately is asking legislators to spend as cash on previously approved state construction projects, including a $50 million swine barn at the Indiana State Fair, instead of following the original plan to borrow for the projects.

"Based on the governor's request to cash fund projects that are bonded in the current budget, my assumption is that the budget will have to be re-opened," said Melton, who also is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.

"My Republican colleagues in the House and Senate now have an opportunity to prove they value and respect our teachers by supporting this bill, or they can further double down on their unwillingness to pay our teachers what they deserve."

The General Assembly convenes its 10-week session Jan. 6. Democrats control 10 seats in the 50-member Senate.

