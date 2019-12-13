GARY — State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, is touting a new plan to immediately pay Indiana teachers more money, without increasing taxes or reducing spending on other state priorities.
Melton plans to file legislation when the General Assembly convenes in January to use $200 million from Indiana's more than $2 billion budget reserve to make $137.5 million available in each of the next two years for Teacher Appreciation Grants, instead of $37.5 million.
Teacher Appreciation Grants are cash stipends annually awarded to public, charter or virtual school teachers who are rated "highly effective" or "effective."
Under Indiana law, a portion of the bonus can be permanently added to a teacher's base salary, but school districts are not required to do so.
"The governor and Statehouse Republicans have made it clear that they will not address inadequate teacher salaries this upcoming legislative session, claiming there are no options to do so in a non-budget year," Melton said.
"I have found at least one option to put more money in teacher's pockets by June 30 without negatively affecting the current budget plan, without touching the surplus and without raising taxes on Hoosiers."
Melton's proposal uses budget reserve funds that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb separately is asking legislators to spend as cash on previously approved state construction projects, including a $50 million swine barn at the Indiana State Fair, instead of following the original plan to borrow for the projects.
"Based on the governor's request to cash fund projects that are bonded in the current budget, my assumption is that the budget will have to be re-opened," said Melton, who also is seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination.
"My Republican colleagues in the House and Senate now have an opportunity to prove they value and respect our teachers by supporting this bill, or they can further double down on their unwillingness to pay our teachers what they deserve."
The General Assembly convenes its 10-week session Jan. 6. Democrats control 10 seats in the 50-member Senate.
The Times editorial entitled "Canceling Classes isn't the Answer" chides teachers for leaving the classroom to attend the recent Red for Ed rally, saying it isn't the best method for achieving better pay, greater teaching resources and a better system of gauging school accountability.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19, the State Legislative Organizing Day, approximately 15,000 Educators and Community Partners from throughout the State of Indiana convened on the inside and outside of the State Capital in Indianapolis. American Federation of Teachers Indiana and Indiana State Teachers Association spearheaded the day. American Federation of Teachers Indiana of which I serve as president held a press conference for the Media. Our action for the day was to engage state legislators by getting them to sign pledge cards to commit to visiting a public school in their district to engage the students and the staff. We also distributed flyers concerning our #Red4Ed/Fund Our Future Campaign.
What then is the answer? The Times’ editorial on Tuesday, 11-19 speaks to an even greater problem that we have in education, in area communities, in Indiana, and with our once great American print media: the inability and lack of effort needed to question the ethos and credibility of the moneyed elite that have pushed self-serving agendas, slashed cash-strapped school budgets, and imposed unfunded mandates that have de-professionalized the teaching profession, minimized local control, and reduced the political voice of those who are most vulnerable in the state of Indiana.
