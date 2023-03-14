Many of the entities governing regional water, sewage or solid waste districts across Indiana are struggling to attract trustees, due in part to the $50 maximum payment for attending board meetings.

So state lawmakers are authorizing a pay raise.

Senate Enrolled Act 374 sets a new daily maximum payment of $150 for board members of regional water, sewage or solid waste districts — the first increase in decades.

"They think that it will allow them to recruit more board members," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, a sponsor of the plan along with state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.

The pay raise is optional. Districts not having problems getting or keeping trustees, or districts that don't want to spend the money, are not obligated to pay more.

But state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said he expects the increase will go a long way toward alleviating the shortages of board members throughout the state.

"It just gives them the flexibility to do what works best for them," Pierce said.

The legislation was approved 91-0 Monday by the House after last month passing the Senate, 49-0.

It will take effect July 1 if Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signs it into law.

A similar plan in Senate Bill 15 boosting pay for local housing commissioners to $100 per meeting from $25 likewise soon is expected to win House approval after clearing the Senate by a 44-0 margin.

