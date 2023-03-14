Many of the entities governing regional water, sewage or solid waste districts across Indiana are struggling to attract trustees, due in part to the $50 maximum payment for attending board meetings.
So state lawmakers are authorizing a pay raise.
Senate Enrolled Act 374 sets a new daily maximum payment of $150 for board members of regional water, sewage or solid waste districts — the first increase in decades.
"They think that it will allow them to recruit more board members," said state Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, a sponsor of the plan along with state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
The pay raise is optional. Districts not having problems getting or keeping trustees, or districts that don't want to spend the money, are not obligated to pay more.
But state Rep. Matt Pierce, D-Bloomington, said he expects the increase will go a long way toward alleviating the shortages of board members throughout the state.
"It just gives them the flexibility to do what works best for them," Pierce said.
The legislation was approved 91-0 Monday by the House after last month passing the Senate, 49-0.
It will take effect July 1 if Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signs it into law.
A similar plan in Senate Bill 15 boosting pay for local housing commissioners to $100 per meeting from $25 likewise soon is expected to win House approval after clearing the Senate by a 44-0 margin.
Gallery: Take a virtual tour of Indiana's state parks
Brown County State Park
Chain O' Lakes State Park
Charlestown State Park
Clifty Falls State Park
Falls of the Ohio State Park
Fort Harrison State Park
Harmonie State Park
Lincoln State Park
McCormick's Creek State Park
Mounds State Park
O'Bannon Woods State Park
Ouabache State Park
Pokagon State Park
Potato Creek State Park
Prophetstown State Park
Shades State Park
Shakamak State Park
Spring Mill State Park
Summit Lake State Park
Tippecanoe River State Park
Turkey Run State Park
Versailles State Park
White River State Park
Whitewater Memorial State Park
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.