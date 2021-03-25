Memorial Opera House restoration likely

VALPARAISO — Porter County is laying the foundation for structural work at the Memorial Opera House — including improving the foundation.

The Board of Commissioners recently approved a $5,190 contract with Precision Point for 3D scanning of the interior of the building.

Because it’s a historical building, trying to measure it with a tape measure would not go well, Board of Commissioners President Jeff Good, R-Center, said.

“There are so many nooks and crannies it’s almost impossible to measure by hand,” Commissioner Jim Biggs, R-North, said.

The commissioners are preparing to decide whether to renovate the building and, if so, how.

“We’re in the phases of gathering information and data,” Good said.

Last year, the commissioners authorized work to assess the condition of bricks and do tuckpointing, but that work was put on hold pending a more extensive assessment of the building’s condition.

Bricks near the foundation were made with a lot of clay, and they have acted like a wick to soak up moisture, Good said. Shoring up the foundation is likely the first step in restoring the building built more than a century ago as a Civil War memorial.