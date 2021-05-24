Merrillville begins celebrating 50th anniversary

Town Council President Rick Bella remembered visiting the original Town Hall site while attending Merrillville High School. He said he and another art student were given the job of hand painting numbers on Merrillville’s first police squad cars, which were burgundy at that time.

Although many at Saturday’s event already are familiar with the museum, some were walking through it for the first time. Included in the exhibits there are items from the Merrillville police and fire departments, Merrillville schools, the Star Plaza Theatre and the Y&W Theater site, which is now the location of the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Merrillville resident Joan Raspberry, who has been living in Merrillville for about five years, said it was “very interesting” to walk through the museum.

“I need about a week or so to travel through it and enjoy all they put together,” she said. "It’s wonderful."

Alice Smedstad, a member of the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society, said Saturday’s event was a good opportunity to introduce people to the museum.

“We hope they come back,” Smedstad said. “We hope they become a member of the historical society.”