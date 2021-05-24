Merrillville begins celebrating 50th anniversary

MERRILLVILLE — The event took place on 73rd Avenue, but it wasn’t long before attendees were walking down memory lane.
Many walked through the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society’s museum on Saturday as part of Merrillville’s first event to celebrate the town’s 50th anniversary.
As resident Maryann Bartman gazed at the numerous items in the museum, she reflected on how much has changed during the municipality’s history.
“It was cornfields,” she said of Merrillville's appearance when she attended Andrean High School from 1965 to 1969.
Bartman said Merrillville is now bustling with activity.
“It really happened quickly,” she said of the town’s development.
Craig Lamb, a lifelong Merrillville resident, has had an up-close view of many of the major decisions that have happened in Merrillville while he has been recording video of Town Council meetings since 1996.
“I like the small-town feel of Merrillville and the people are friendly,” Lamb said.
Lamb wasn’t the only person getting reminiscent at the museum, which served as the first Town Hall after Merrillville incorporated in 1971.
“I have lots of good memories,” Tom Keilman, Merrillville’s first town manager, said before pointing to where is office was located in the building.
Town Council President Rick Bella remembered visiting the original Town Hall site while attending Merrillville High School. He said he and another art student were given the job of hand painting numbers on Merrillville’s first police squad cars, which were burgundy at that time.
Although many at Saturday’s event already are familiar with the museum, some were walking through it for the first time. Included in the exhibits there are items from the Merrillville police and fire departments, Merrillville schools, the Star Plaza Theatre and the Y&W Theater site, which is now the location of the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
Merrillville resident Joan Raspberry, who has been living in Merrillville for about five years, said it was “very interesting” to walk through the museum.
“I need about a week or so to travel through it and enjoy all they put together,” she said. "It’s wonderful."
Alice Smedstad, a member of the Merrillville-Ross Township Historical Society, said Saturday’s event was a good opportunity to introduce people to the museum.
“We hope they come back,” Smedstad said. “We hope they become a member of the historical society.”
After walking through the museum, guests were asked to sign a board to commemorate the 50th anniversary. In addition to writing their names, many wrote messages like “Happy Birthday” and “I love my town.”
Bella said the board could be installed at the town’s Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
Councilman Richard Hardaway said he was pleased with the turnout of Saturday’s event, and he was happy to see current and former residents in attendance.
“We did something right in doing this,” he said.
Hardaway said the town continues planning two other 50th anniversary events that will take place Aug. 14 at Town Hall and Dec. 11 at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and more details will be provided when plans are finalized.