MERRILLVILLE —When Merrillville turns 50 in 2021, the community could have more to celebrate than the anniversary of the municipality's incorporation.
It's in that same year Merrillville plans to open its new community center on Broadway.
“So the timing could not be better,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said Friday during a groundbreaking ceremony at the community center site.
Pettit described the $24 million project as “a long time in coming” and “well overdue.”
Town Manager Pat Reardon said he is excited for the construction of the building and the opportunity to make the center “a shining star in the community of Merrillville.”
The new facility, which will be about 90,000 square feet, will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
There will be a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall and open space in the structure.
It also will include a multi-function event center that can be rented for weddings and other occasions. The event space can be divided into three separate rooms, and each of them will have ceiling-mounted projectors, screens and speaker systems.
A community studio there will offer a place for senior citizen activities and programs. The site also will house the administrative offices for the Parks Department.
Outside of the structure will be a multi-purpose sports field. A landscaped patio will be available for outdoor events.
Merrillville already has awarded $2.1 million in contracts for initial site work for the center, and that work is underway. Pettit said more bids packages for the project are expected to be approved by the end of the month.
Pettit said Merrillville has long been “a pro-union town,” and the community center will create many jobs for union contractors.
Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, said he appreciates the town recognizes the importance of having a skilled local workforce on site, and he's also looking forward to the project on a personal level.
“I am a Merrillville boy, I was born and raised in this town,” Palmateer said, “I wish we had this community center when I was a kid growing up because when the kids have something to do, it keeps them out of trouble, I can tell you that for a fact.”
In addition to approving the bid packages, the Plan Commission is reviewing a two-lot subdivision request for the community center site. The center will be on the main 29-acre parcel, and a 3-acre lot there will eventually be sold for a private recreational facility that will compliment the town's center, Pettit said.
The commission is expected to vote on the subdivision during its Dec. 17 meeting.
Pettit said the community center project began when Jan Orlich was hired in 2015 as the town's parks director.
Orlich at that time was told she “had a blank slate” for the department, Pettit said. She pursued a feasibility study that showed a need and demand for a community center.
The analysis also identified several ideal locations for the facility. The town targeted the former Y&W Theater property on Broadway and later acquired the property. The municipality then hired DVG, American Structurepoint and CORE Construction for the design team.
“These types of projects, for us, are fun,” said Dan McCloskey, senior architect at American Structurepoint, “They are the fun types of projects that we get to do, and we hope this will bring fun times to the community.”