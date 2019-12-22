MERRILLVILLE — Much of the focus of the community center project has been placed on the cost of creating the facility, but town officials are learning how much revenue the facility could generate.
Parks Director Jan Orlich told the Town Council a 10-year revenue analysis has been completed for the facility.
It shows the town will generate funding in a variety of methods at the community center. That includes fitness memberships, sports leagues, banquet room rentals, rock climbing wall use, programming and special events.
In 2021 the town is projected to receive close to $430,000 in revenue from the center, the report shows.
Cash flow is expected to increase each year. By 2025, revenue could be around $625,000. Merrillville could generate about $1 million in funding at the center in 2030, according to the analysis.
In addition to learning about the funding potential, Orlich has completed job descriptions for positions at the facility. They have been sent to the Town Council for approval.
The panel hasn’t yet acted on them, but on Tuesday, it approved more than $1.2 million in community center contracts for ground improvements, precast concrete and site electric rough-in.
“Which will be in the parking lot area,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator said of the electric work.
The council voted 4-3 on each of the contracts. Council members Marge Uzelac, Roxanne LaMarca and Don Spann were in opposition.
This comes after the council last month awarded $2.1 million in contracts for initial site work for the center, and that work is underway.
The council could review another bid package for the project later this month.
The new facility, which will be about 90,000 square feet, will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
There will be a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space and a multi-function event center.
The $24 million project is expected to be finished in 2021.