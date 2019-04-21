Merrillville considers land purchase for new park

MERRILLVILLE — Town leaders are making efforts to bring a park facility to Merrillville's 5th Ward.
That area, on Merrillville's southwest side, has been without a park for years.
The Town Council is looking to change that and has authorized Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff to begin negotiating for a 10-acre parcel in the 8600 block of Taft Street.
After agreeing to a price for the land, additional approval would be needed from the council before the town could close on the possible acquisition.
Councilwoman Chrissy Barron, who represents the 5th Ward, has sought a park for her constituents for years, and she is excited about the potential of creating a new facility.
The Taft Street land is vacant and backs up to residential areas, Barron said.
If the property is acquired, Barron is expected to meet with Parks Director Jan Orlich to determine how it would be used for a new park.
When the Parks Department’s master plan was last updated, surveys completed at that time indicated walking or biking trails are the top amenity residents are seeking for future facilities. Playground equipment, picnic areas and athletic fields are other features suggested by residents.
The last park Merrillville operated in the 5th Ward was Heroes Park, which was near Our Lady of Consolation. It was a small facility, and town leaders decided to remove it several years ago because it was receiving little use.
The town hasn't set a timeline to purchase the Taft Street land and build a park.