Merrillville considers vaccine mandate for town employees

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council is exploring the idea of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all town employees.

"At this point it's under consideration. We are reviewing it," Council President Rick Bella said.

The issue will be up for discussion during the council's April 13 meeting, he said.

No vote will be taken and the public will be allowed to weigh in.

"It's an idea we are floating out there because our employees have contact with the public. We are just trying to be, as we have been, overboard on caution," Bella said.

The state has opened the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to any person age 16 and older, which means all 165 town employees are eligible to receive it.

Bella said town officials understand there could be some employees who are unable to receive vaccines for religious or medical reasons, and release forms would be provided in those situations.

“With anything mandatory, there’s always exceptions,” Bella said.

Town officials believe many employees already have been vaccinated, but it isn’t yet known how many have received their shots.