Merrillville council complying with court injunction

“We're going to try and expedite that as much as possible,” Svetanoff said of the hearing.

If the Town Court permanently closes, the intent is for existing cases to be transferred to Lake County.

Parent has indicated that won’t happen until Merrillville administration addresses an unresolved issue involving missing bond payments.

A former court employee pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing bond money, and those missing funds have contributed to a deficit in the court’s budget.

The total amount of missing bond money hasn’t been determined, but it’s speculated it could range from $175,000 to $425,000, according to court documents. Merrillville received a $50,000 insurance settlement to help address the bond deficit, but no other action has been taken so far to resolve it.

The preliminary injunction ordered the council to hire a certified public accountant to thoroughly examine the cash bond account, and the panel must determine a method to replenish the missing bond money.