Merrillville council complying with court injunction

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council is taking steps to come into compliance with a preliminary injunction involving the Town Court.
The council on Tuesday approved measures to include Town Court employees in the 2021 salary ordinance and provide $2,000 bonuses to full-time court employees.
Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent late last month granted a preliminary injunction that, in part, calls for the council to reinstate the court operations and make any necessary budget adjustments so the court can function. That includes paying court staff who lost their jobs when the court closed at the end of 2020.
The action providing bonuses to the court employees came about because the council in December adopted an ordinance granting $2,000 bonuses to the municipality's full-time civilian employees. The Town Court’s full-time staff was excluded because, at that time, they weren’t scheduled to be employees in 2021.
Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco filed litigation against the council to fight the panel’s 2019 decision to shutter the court as of Dec. 31, 2020.
The recent preliminary injunction keeps the Town Court open for now, and it isn’t yet certain how long it will remain in operation.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said there eventually will be a hearing that will result in a permanent order involving the court.
“We're going to try and expedite that as much as possible,” Svetanoff said of the hearing.
If the Town Court permanently closes, the intent is for existing cases to be transferred to Lake County.
Parent has indicated that won’t happen until Merrillville administration addresses an unresolved issue involving missing bond payments.
A former court employee pleaded guilty in 2012 to stealing bond money, and those missing funds have contributed to a deficit in the court’s budget.
The total amount of missing bond money hasn’t been determined, but it’s speculated it could range from $175,000 to $425,000, according to court documents. Merrillville received a $50,000 insurance settlement to help address the bond deficit, but no other action has been taken so far to resolve it.
The preliminary injunction ordered the council to hire a certified public accountant to thoroughly examine the cash bond account, and the panel must determine a method to replenish the missing bond money.
Although the Town Court has reopened, it’s required to no longer accept new cases and start winding down its operations where feasible. That could include transferring some cases to the Lake Superior Court if cash bonds can be found for specific cases.