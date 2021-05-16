Merrillville councilmen embrace diversity training

“Once you get into that conversation, you really hate to cut it off because now you’ve gained some momentum,” he said.

Hardaway said it’s clear prejudices and biases exist in society, and he believes they are learned at home.

“I’ve seen that too many times,” he said.

His hope is those participating in the diversity training will share their experiences with their loved ones.

“Once you attend these sessions and glean something from them, then it becomes a dinnertime conversation at your house that you can share with your family,” Hardaway said.

With Merrillville’s first training program completed, more sessions will take place in coming weeks for other town employees, and it appears there are several eager to participate in them.

“There’s been people asking about it,” Public Works Superintendent Kevin Markle said of his department.

The next two groups of town employees will begin diversity training in early June. Two more groups will follow in July, and more sessions will take place until all employees have received training.