Merrillville explores renewable energy at community center site

He said crews have finished installing piers at the site, and pouring the foundation would follow.

When finished, the new facility will feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space, a community studio and a multi-function event center. Outside of the structure will be a multi-purpose sports field, and a landscaped patio will be available for outdoor events. Construction is expected to be finished in 2021.

If there are additions to the project, funding from the community center bond issues could be used to pay for them.

The council authorized $24 million in bond issues for the construction, and town officials in January said the project is more than $3 million under budget.

“There’s some money in the bond issue that could help,” Pettit said.

In addition to the construction and what will be featured at the site, officials are focusing on how to fund operations of center.

Merrillville is planning to generate financial support through naming rights for the community center and the different areas in the facility. Pettit wants the town to begin meeting with businesses and other entities by April regarding those opportunities.