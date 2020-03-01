Merrillville explores renewable energy at community center site
urgent

Merrillville explores renewable energy at community center site

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Welcome to Merrillville

The Town of Merrillville might soon be home to a $30 million to $40 million investment in the community. 

 Tony V. Martin, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Town officials wonder if the new community center should be greener — as in alternative energy sources.

Jeff Ban, of DVG, is collaborating with Matt Lake, executive director of Merrillville’s Stormwater Utility, and Parks Director Jan Orlich to determine if solar panels or wind turbines could be added to the site on Broadway near 66th Place.

In addition to helping power the facility, the devices could result in the building receiving Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certifications, said Councilman Shawn Pettit.

Ban said a flat roof was designed for the building, and he will review if it can support solar panels there. If not, officials will explore if they could be installed elsewhere.

Besides the renewable energy sources, Orlich indicated she wants to have electric vehicle charging stations installed in the parking lot.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk also asked for a path to be created from Madison Street so residents in that area could walk or bike to the community center.

Ban and Lake are reviewing plans to identify the best place to include the proposed path.

Although the community center already has been designed and construction is underway, “we’re not too far along in that we can’t adjust it,” Pettit said.

He said crews have finished installing piers at the site, and pouring the foundation would follow.

When finished, the new facility will feature basketball courts, volleyball courts, a track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space, a community studio and a multi-function event center. Outside of the structure will be a multi-purpose sports field, and a landscaped patio will be available for outdoor events. Construction is expected to be finished in 2021.

If there are additions to the project, funding from the community center bond issues could be used to pay for them.

The council authorized $24 million in bond issues for the construction, and town officials in January said the project is more than $3 million under budget.

“There’s some money in the bond issue that could help,” Pettit said.

In addition to the construction and what will be featured at the site, officials are focusing on how to fund operations of center.

Merrillville is planning to generate financial support through naming rights for the community center and the different areas in the facility. Pettit wants the town to begin meeting with businesses and other entities by April regarding those opportunities.

The length in which each sponsorship would last can vary, but the naming rights for the building itself would be permanent, town officials said.

The Community Center Project Committee is seeking an updated list of suggested contribution amounts, and the prices could be adjusted.

VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Lake County Sheriff's Officer Trevor McKinney

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts