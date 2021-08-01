Merrillville exploring signage project to promote town

MERRILLVILLE — Efforts to beautify and promote the municipality have town officials looking at major roadways.

The town has had conversations about having “Merrillville” emblazoned on bridges in the community.

“We talked about branding the town and putting illuminated letters up on the bridge railings over (Interstate) 65 at a couple locations (such as 61st and 93rd avenues) and (U.S.) 30,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said.

He said other communities, including Michigan City and Valparaiso, have similar signage in place, and it can help motorists “know where they are, so the name jumps out at them and just branding the town.”

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said he has investigated the project with King, and they are expected to soon meet to advance the matter.

King said Merrillville also is collaborating with the Indiana Department of Transportation on the signage because they will be placed on roads in which INDOT has jurisdiction.

“They are in favor of the project,” King said.

He said there is a permitting process Merrillville will have to follow, and the town will work with INDOT to locate service points and design the signage.