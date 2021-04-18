Merrillville housing, office plans advance

The average cost of the homes will be in the $260,000 to $280,000 price range with some "north of $350,000" and some close to $400,000, Ehens said.

Ehens said property for the third phase is located north of the Foxmoor residential community along U.S. 30.

When the third phase of Creekwood Crossing is finished, there will be another north-south connection between 73rd Avenue and U.S. 30, Ehens said.

Paul cited health issues as the reason he asked to wait a year before building his homes on the north side of 73rd Avenue.

He said he should have asked the commission last September for the 12-month extension.

"My health is better now," Paul said.

Planners said they like the project but don't want him to sell the property to another developer, who would have to come back to the commission for approval.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk said he received a lot of calls from neighbors who had concerns about the lack of construction activity at the site.

Paul promised the commission he would provide updates.

"I hope you see this through," commissioner Brian Dering said.