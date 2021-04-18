Merrillville housing, office plans advance

MERRILLVILLE — The Plan Commission is giving positive feedback to plans for another phase of the Creekwood Crossing residential development and to new warehouse/office buildings in Southlake Industrial Park.
Planners also said yes to a 12-month extension request from Jim Paul of ALPS Enterprises to build 72 two-family homes on the north side of 73rd Avenue, between Grant and Buchanan streets.
All three requests will be discussed and voted on at the commission's regular meeting on April 20.
Doug Ehens, of Providence Real Estate Development, given permission to seek preliminary subdivision approval.
Ehens said his company acquired nearly 23 acres of property and wants to move develop the third phase of the Creekwood Crossing neighborhood.
He is asking the c to grant preliminary subdivision approval for the construction of single-family homes on 46 lots located at Williams and Baker streets and just south of 73rd Avenue.
Ehens said Providence purchased the last lots of the second phase of Creekwood Crossing, and the homes in the next phase will “mimic what’s out there.”
That could include ranch homes that offer 1,800 to 2,100 square feet of space. Ehens said potential two-story homes could range from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet.
The average cost of the homes will be in the $260,000 to $280,000 price range with some "north of $350,000" and some close to $400,000, Ehens said.
Ehens said property for the third phase is located north of the Foxmoor residential community along U.S. 30.
When the third phase of Creekwood Crossing is finished, there will be another north-south connection between 73rd Avenue and U.S. 30, Ehens said.
Paul cited health issues as the reason he asked to wait a year before building his homes on the north side of 73rd Avenue.
He said he should have asked the commission last September for the 12-month extension.
"My health is better now," Paul said.
Planners said they like the project but don't want him to sell the property to another developer, who would have to come back to the commission for approval.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk said he received a lot of calls from neighbors who had concerns about the lack of construction activity at the site.
Paul promised the commission he would provide updates.
"I hope you see this through," commissioner Brian Dering said.
The commission also gave good reviews to petitioner Al Bartley's two requests to build proposed warehouses/office buildings in Southlake Industrial Park.
Bartley said one warehouse would be a 36,000-square-foot expansion of the Mielle Organics beauty supply company located on a 2.35-acre parcel at 8700 Mississippi St.
The second warehouse proposed would be a 10,000-square-foot spec building on a 2 1/2-acre parcel at 1595 E. 86th Place.