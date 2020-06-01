Merrillville jewelry store looted Sunday as cops tied up with nearby protests

Wulf said while hearing about the looting in Chicago, he did not think that 24 hours later he would be among the victims in Northwest Indiana.

The jewelry store has been in business since 1971 and at its current location since 2011, said Wulf, who has been owner the past five years.

He was unsure if any other business in the immediate area of his store were also damaged or looted.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez reported Sunday night that damage from protesters occurred at Popeyes Louisiana Chicken, at 1555 E 82nd Ave., and Shoe Carnival, at 2340 E. 80th Ave., both of which had broken windows.

Some protesters removed nozzles from pumps at a Luke gas station near the mall and let gasoline run onto the ground, apparently with the intention of igniting it, the sheriff had said. A sheriff's department tactical team stepped in and made at least one arrest.

"I've cleaned up more glass than I have seen in my life," Wulf said Monday. "It just hurts."