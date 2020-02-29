Merrillville limits police chief's role during transition

MERRILLVILLE — As the search continues for Merrillville’s next police chief, the Town Council has temporarily limited the powers of the position.

The council approved a resolution requiring its authorization before significant changes are made to the Police Department prior to Police Chief Jospeh Petruch’s retirement on June 30.

That includes non-emergency personnel adjustments, such as additions to the force and demotions.

The council has started seeking applicants for the police chief position, and the plan is to have a person hired well before Petruch’s retirement date so he can help the next chief get acclimated to the position.

Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of Merrillville’s Public Safety Committee, said the purpose of the resolution is “to make this transitional period go by smoother and take advantage of the chief while he’s still here to train the new chief.”

He said the resolution can help avoid confusion between the two people.

If there are “any kind of major expenses or any kind of major changes or anything, just run it by us and that’s about it,” Minchuk said.