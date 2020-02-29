Merrillville limits police chief's role during transition

MERRILLVILLE — As the search continues for Merrillville’s next police chief, the Town Council has temporarily limited the powers of the position.
The council approved a resolution requiring its authorization before significant changes are made to the Police Department prior to Police Chief Jospeh Petruch’s retirement on June 30.
That includes non-emergency personnel adjustments, such as additions to the force and demotions.
The council has started seeking applicants for the police chief position, and the plan is to have a person hired well before Petruch’s retirement date so he can help the next chief get acclimated to the position.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk, chairman of Merrillville’s Public Safety Committee, said the purpose of the resolution is “to make this transitional period go by smoother and take advantage of the chief while he’s still here to train the new chief.”
He said the resolution can help avoid confusion between the two people.
If there are “any kind of major expenses or any kind of major changes or anything, just run it by us and that’s about it,” Minchuk said.
He said the police chief position has been posted internally, and Merrillville staff can submit applications by March 6.
It was uncertain if any employees had applied as of Tuesday's meeting.
“Once we get those applications in, we’ll start reviewing them and go further there,” Minchuk said.
After the internal process, the council has the option to extend the position to outside applicants.
Minchuk indicated he wanted to move quickly to begin the police chief search after Petruch announced last month he will be retiring from the department after more than 40 years in law enforcement.
After serving with the U.S. Marines, Petruch became a police officer in 1977.
He started his career in Gary and joined the Merrillville Police Department in 1979.
Petruch worked his way up the ranks and was selected to become Merrillville’s top cop in 2007.