Merrillville offers naming rights for community center

MERRILLVILLE — As construction continues for the town’s new community center, officials are looking at potential ways to help fund future operations of the building.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, chairman of the town’s Community Center Project Committee, said Merrillville has started the process to offering naming rights for the facility and other aspects of the building.

He said the town is creating two presentations about the available opportunities.

“One for an extremely large donor we’re looking at, and then we’re going to develop a menu of naming rights,” Pettit said.

Officials haven’t identified which entities would be targeted in the naming rights campaign or how much Merrillville hopes to generate. The funding received will assist with the community center operations.

Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville is creating a fee structure, and it will include various levels of sponsorship opportunities for the basketball courts, fitness rooms, rock climbing wall and other areas of the center.

Construction of the 90,000-square-foot facility remains on schedule, and it’s expected to be finished by February of 2021.

