Merrillville offers naming rights for community center

MERRILLVILLE — As construction continues for the town’s new community center, officials are looking at potential ways to help fund future operations of the building.
Councilman Shawn Pettit, chairman of the town’s Community Center Project Committee, said Merrillville has started the process to offering naming rights for the facility and other aspects of the building.
He said the town is creating two presentations about the available opportunities.
“One for an extremely large donor we’re looking at, and then we’re going to develop a menu of naming rights,” Pettit said.
Officials haven’t identified which entities would be targeted in the naming rights campaign or how much Merrillville hopes to generate. The funding received will assist with the community center operations.
Council President Rick Bella said Merrillville is creating a fee structure, and it will include various levels of sponsorship opportunities for the basketball courts, fitness rooms, rock climbing wall and other areas of the center.
Construction of the 90,000-square-foot facility remains on schedule, and it’s expected to be finished by February of 2021.
The council recently received and approved payment of several of the initial invoices totaling $925,000 for work completed so far.
Pettit said workers are now focusing on multiple areas, including the retention pond that will serve the property.
“They’re still working on the underground utilities with the somewhat mild winter we’ve been having,” Pettit said.
When finished, the new facility will feature a gymnasium with three basketball courts and six volleyball courts.
It also will have a running track, fitness area, a rock climbing wall, open space and a multi-function event center that can be rented for weddings and other occasions.
Outside of the structure will be a multi-purpose sports field. A landscaped patio will be available for outdoor events.
The Town Council last year authorized a maximum of $24 million in bond issues to fund the project.