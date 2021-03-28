 Skip to main content
Merrillville police open north station
M’ville Police

Merrillville police open north station

Merrillville swears in first black police chief (copy)

Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino is sworn in by Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson last June. 

MERRILLVILLE — It’s been in the works for months, and the Merrillville Police Department’s north station has opened.

“It’s finally up and running,” Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said of the station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway.

He said on-duty officers working in the town’s northern area have access to the station to complete reports and handle other tasks instead of traveling back to the Police Department in the center of Merrillville.

Opening the north station is viewed as an opportunity to enhance crime prevention because it can increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.

“So far it’s a thumbs-up from the business districts and community up that way,” Cuttino said.

He said the north station isn’t staffed at all times, but a volunteer reserve program can assist with that.

“In due time, when we get the reserve program going, hopefully we can get somebody stationed up there,” Cuttino said.

He said the reserve program will be open to able-bodied Merrillville residents who are at least 21 years old. Those selected for the program must complete a 40-hour pre-basic training course.

Once started, reserve officers will be asked to provide at least 24 hours of service each month.

Cuttino said reserve officers don't have arresting authority, but they will provide “an extra set of eyes and ears” in the community. He said the program can also help those who are interested in a career in law enforcement.

Opening the north station and starting a reserve program isn’t the only way the Police Department is growing.

The department will soon start using the town’s Pruzin Center for officer training programs.

“Looking forward to starting that in the month of April,” Cuttino said.

The Pruzin Center, which is near 57th Avenue and Tyler Street, was used by the Parks Department until it moved to the new Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

Law enforcement classes offered at the facility also will be opened up to other area agencies, Cuttino said.

