Merrillville police open north station

MERRILLVILLE — It’s been in the works for months, and the Merrillville Police Department’s north station has opened.

“It’s finally up and running,” Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said of the station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway.

He said on-duty officers working in the town’s northern area have access to the station to complete reports and handle other tasks instead of traveling back to the Police Department in the center of Merrillville.

Opening the north station is viewed as an opportunity to enhance crime prevention because it can increase the amount of time officers are on the streets and increase police presence in the north end of town.

“So far it’s a thumbs-up from the business districts and community up that way,” Cuttino said.

He said the north station isn’t staffed at all times, but a volunteer reserve program can assist with that.

“In due time, when we get the reserve program going, hopefully we can get somebody stationed up there,” Cuttino said.

He said the reserve program will be open to able-bodied Merrillville residents who are at least 21 years old. Those selected for the program must complete a 40-hour pre-basic training course.