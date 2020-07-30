Merrillville police will reopen north station

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrillville Police Department is increasing its presence in the north end of town.
Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said the department recently finalized a four-year lease agreement to reestablish the north station in Broadway Plaza at 5400 Broadway.
“Hopefully it should be up and running by September,” Cuttino said.
There won’t be a set number of officers who will be stationed at the facility. Cuttino said “timing is everything,” and reopening the north station could offer a way to increase the amount of time officers are on the streets.
“It’s going to be secondary,” Cuttino said of the north station. “Instead of them coming all the way up this way (to the Police Department in Town Hall), they can stop there and do reports.”
The decision to reopen the north station comes after the community requested it.
“The citizens asked for it and they’ve been calling out for it for a while,” Cuttino said. “We feel it’s effective for the citizens and the businesses up that way.”
The department operated a substation for several years in Broadway Plaza, but it closed about a decade ago.
“We’re going back to that same location,” Cuttino said.
He said he is appreciative the owner of the Broadway Plaza is providing the four-year lease at no cost to the Police Department.
With the lease in place, the town hopes to complete improvements in the space it will occupy.
Cuttino said he’s been in contact with Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, about possible assistance with that project.
He said union officials have taken a walk-through in the unit, and they are working on ways to “add a little TLC” to the space.
“They’re going to help us out and try to get it up in some type of shape,” Cuttino said.
Opening the north station isn’t the only adjustment Cuttino has been planning since he was sworn in as police chief in June.
He said the Police Department currently has a force of about 60 officers, and he’s exploring ways to potentially increase staffing.
That would allow the department to start a traffic division to focus on speeding, impaired driving and other issues happening throughout the town.
“If we could designate a particular traffic unit to focus on some of these areas, that would ease that,” Cuttino said.
