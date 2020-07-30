Merrillville police will reopen north station

He said he is appreciative the owner of the Broadway Plaza is providing the four-year lease at no cost to the Police Department.

With the lease in place, the town hopes to complete improvements in the space it will occupy.

Cuttino said he’s been in contact with Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, about possible assistance with that project.

He said union officials have taken a walk-through in the unit, and they are working on ways to “add a little TLC” to the space.

“They’re going to help us out and try to get it up in some type of shape,” Cuttino said.

Opening the north station isn’t the only adjustment Cuttino has been planning since he was sworn in as police chief in June.

He said the Police Department currently has a force of about 60 officers, and he’s exploring ways to potentially increase staffing.

That would allow the department to start a traffic division to focus on speeding, impaired driving and other issues happening throughout the town.