MERRILLVILLE — The town manager's position isn't the only vacancy Merrillville officials are looking to fill.
Bill Laird, the town's planning director, has resigned from his position to take the assistant engineer role in Valparaiso, Town Manager Bruce Spires said.
“We appreciate the work,” Spires told Laird. “You helped us grow.”
He said the Valparaiso job will be closer to home for Laird.
Merrillville officials haven't yet advertised for candidates for the vacant planning director role.
Laird joined Merrillville in 2017. Prior to that, he was the MS4 coordinator and an engineering inspector for Crown Point. He previously served as an instructor for a land surveying and subdivisions course. Laird also worked about 11 years at the DVG engineering firm.
Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals member Robert Bigelow also recently resigned for health reasons.
In a letter to town officials, Bigelow said he enjoyed serving in those capacities.
The town is now accepted letters of interest from Republicans willing to fulfill the remainder of Bigelow's Plan Commission term, which expires at the end of 2020.
Letters can be mailed or hand delivered to the town manager's office at Town Hall, 7820 Broadway.
The deadline to submit letters of interest is April 22.
Bigelow was the Plan Commission representative on the Board of Zoning Appeals. The commission will select another member to serve on the BZA.
The resignations come after Town Manager Bruce Spires announced he is retiring at the end of August.
After advertising the position internally, Merrillville has opened up the position to applicants outside of town operations.
“Hopefully (Spires) is going to reapply,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit joked.
Pettit said Merrillville will continue to seek applicants until May, and he wants the next town manager hired by July so that person will have sufficient time to train with Spires before he leaves.