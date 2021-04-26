Merrillville tackles road paving projects

MERRILLVILLE —The town’s local paving program is expected to soon get underway, and it will include more work than initially projected.

The Town Council has awarded a contract for nearly $3.5 million to Milestone Contractors for street paving in five of Merrillville’s seven wards.

“We have a lot of streets to do,” Council President Rick Bella said.

Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said he anticipates having a preconstruction meeting with Milestone in coming days, and paving could soon follow.

“Asphalt plants are getting fired up right now and we’ll be ready to go,” King said.

The council designated money from a bond issue to fund the road improvements planned in the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th wards. Town officials said streets in the 2nd and 6th wards will be paved in 2022 using funds from a separate bond issue.

King said this year’s local paving program was “well under budget,” so he approached the council about including “a few projects to the list.”

After awarding the paving contract, the council decided to add four streets in the 7th Ward as well as improvements to 86th Avenue and the Town Hall parking lot.