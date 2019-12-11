MERRILLVILLE — The incoming Merrillville Town Court judge will only have a year of proceedings in the municipality.
Citing ongoing financial struggles, the Town Council on Tuesday decided to phase out the Town Court system.
The decision to cease court operations at the end of 2020 came a day before a caucus to name a new Merrillville Town Court judge. The person selected Wednesday will fulfill the four-year term of Judge Gina Jones, who recently left Merrillville Town Court to become the newest Lake Superior Court jurist.
A report shows the Town Court has operated with a deficit for years. Town figures indicate the department’s expenditures surpassed revenue by at least $100,000 in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The projected financial loss in 2019 is more than $271,000, and the loss in 2020 is projected to be more than $289,000, the report shows.
“We should’ve closed the court eight years ago,” Councilwoman Chrissy Barron said.
Merrillville’s court handles misdemeanor and ordinance violation cases, and those cases will be moved to the Lake County court system.
In 2012, the Town Court stopped taking new civil cases because of the strain they were putting on the department.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit was clear the new judge will have a maximum of one year to tie up loose ends with the Merrillville court and transition cases to the county.
“You have to get your (stuff) together by Dec. 31, 2020,” Pettit said.
Former Lake County Surveyor George Van Til, a Merrillville resident, asked if the council could have shuttered the court immediately to avoid more financial losses.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Merrillville is legally obligated to pay a Town Court judge for the next four years because the judge position was filled during the recent general election.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
“I know it’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s the law,” Svetanoff said to Van Til.
Council said the judge’s position is scheduled to receive a salary of about $50,000 in 2020, and the panel could consider reducing the judge’s salary starting in 2021 because Merrillville’s court would no longer be in operation.
The amount in which it would be reduced hasn’t been decided.
Officials said there are at least five full-time employees within the Town Court. They will continue to receive salaries as the phase-out occurs in 2020.
“So everyone is given a one-year notice that this is taking place,” Pettit said.
Councilman Jeff Minchuk suggested Town Court employees receive “the first crack” at positions that could open up in other Merrillville departments.
In addition to handling misdemeanor and ordinance cases, the Town Court has been operating a truancy court program to help families identify what is causing habitual truancy and the best ways to address it.
Although officials viewed it as a successful method to handle truancy issues, the program didn’t bring revenue to the town.
It’s unclear how that program will be handled during the court's phase-out.