Merrillville Town Court judge seeks order allowing court to stay open

“So, pursuant to Indiana law, now is not the appropriate time to abolish the court, should that be the decision of the Town Council,” Harris said.

With the court closed, he is concerned there could be serious issues, such as unnecessary detainment, if a defendant has an active bench warrant but doesn’t have a court to go to.

Harris said if the Town Court is forced to transfer cases, it could result in defendants being “robbed” of due process rights or their right to a speedy trial.

He said the temporary restraining order is necessary to “maintain the status quo as it was at the end of December 2020.”

Attorney Lizabeth Hopkins, who is representing the Merrillville council, said state statute indicates there was a 30-day window to appeal the decision the council made in 2019 to close the court.

“The petitioner took no action within those 30 days to appeal the decision” or question the ordinance, Hopkins said.

Hopkins also indicated the town is required to pay the salary for the judge and a court clerk as well as provide materials necessary to carry out their duties for the remainder of Velazco’s term through 2023, so he can still handle some aspects of the court, including bench warrants.