Merrillville Town Court judge seeks order allowing court to stay open

MERRILLVILLE — Less than a month after the Merrillville Town Court was shut down, there’s plenty of confusion about how active cases will be handled.
Litigants are calling town and county officials, and some of those calls are going unanswered. It’s also uncertain how those with traffic tickets can pay fines associated with the violations.
“This is a problem,” Lake County Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent said during a Wednesday hearing involving litigation brought by Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco against the Town Council.
Velazco is seeking a temporary restraining order that would allow him to resume normal court operations.
Parent took the matter under advisement after hearing arguments in the case. He’s expected to have a decision filed this week.
Velazco filed litigation against the Town Council in response to the panel’s decision to shutter the court as of Dec. 31, 2020, for financial reasons.
Attorney Jewell Harris Jr., who is representing Velazco, said the court closure ordinance the council adopted in 2019 doesn’t accurately reflect state law.
The Merrillville Town Court was established in 1996. For town courts developed after 1986, state law indicates there are certain times in which town councils could take action to abolish them. That would have been 2018 and every fourth year after that, said Nicholas Snow, another attorney representing Velazco.
“So, pursuant to Indiana law, now is not the appropriate time to abolish the court, should that be the decision of the Town Council,” Harris said.
With the court closed, he is concerned there could be serious issues, such as unnecessary detainment, if a defendant has an active bench warrant but doesn’t have a court to go to.
Harris said if the Town Court is forced to transfer cases, it could result in defendants being “robbed” of due process rights or their right to a speedy trial.
He said the temporary restraining order is necessary to “maintain the status quo as it was at the end of December 2020.”
Attorney Lizabeth Hopkins, who is representing the Merrillville council, said state statute indicates there was a 30-day window to appeal the decision the council made in 2019 to close the court.
“The petitioner took no action within those 30 days to appeal the decision” or question the ordinance, Hopkins said.
Hopkins also indicated the town is required to pay the salary for the judge and a court clerk as well as provide materials necessary to carry out their duties for the remainder of Velazco’s term through 2023, so he can still handle some aspects of the court, including bench warrants.
“The judge is still available to hear those things,” Hopkins said.
The ordinance the council adopted in 2019 included a plan to transfer active cases to the county, Hopkins said. She also indicated correspondence was sent to Velazco indicating the town wanted to move forward with that process. She said he didn’t comply but responded that he believed the town’s ordinance wasn’t valid.
Although the town indicated it planned for the Merrillville Town Court cases to be transferred to the county, Parent said that’s not likely to happen at this time because of an unresolved issue involving missing bond payments.
Virlissa Crenshaw, a former Town Court employee, pleaded guilty in October 2012 to stealing bond money paid to the Town Court as well as filing a false tax return in 2009.
An Indiana State Board of Accounts audit showed more than $310,000 in Town Court bond payments weren't deposited between 2006 and 2011. Subsequent examinations found additional bond payments were diverted during the span of Crenshaw’s employment in Merrillville.
Town officials in 2015 said Crenshaw has no assets that Merrillville can collect to recover the missing bond money, and it’s up to town administration to determine how to replenish the diverted bond money.
Parent said that could require a judgment bond to cover it.
“Whatever’s missing there, it’s on the (town), it’s not the judge,” Parent said.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said the exact amount of money missing from the bond fund hasn’t been determined, but the budget set for the Town Court includes about $200,000 that could be used for bonds.
Parent said it’s up to the municipality to determine that number for future court proceedings, as well as set a plan to address the bond situation.
“I’m going to need hard numbers from an accountant,” Parent said.