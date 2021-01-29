Merrillville Town Court to reopen

Because the bond fund hasn’t been replenished, bonds posted by new criminal defendants are regularly used to return bond proceeds to defendants from older cases, according to court documents.

In his order, Parent said that’s “setting up what can only be described as a pyramid scheme” to handle bonds.

Thursday’s order indicates the council must hire a certified public accountant to thoroughly examine the cash bond account. The panel also is required to determine a method “for the ultimate funding of the cash bond account as soon as practical.”

Town Council President Rick Bella said in an email the town is reviewing options for bond fund accounting. He didn’t immediately respond to a separate request for comment about the preliminary injunction.

After the court closed this month, many people with active cases there have been confused about the status of their cases and how they would be handled.

Parent found the temporary injunction “was in the best interest of the public generally.”

Attorney Jewell Harris Jr., who is representing Velazco, said he and his client are “very pleased with the court’s decision.”