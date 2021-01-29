Merrillville Town Court
A Northwest Indiana school district has been ordered to repay $751,907.53 in student tuition support state auditors claim was used to educate children school officials knew were residents of Illinois.
Holcomb said the federal government will be providing an additional 13,000 doses a week, bringing the weekly total of first doses coming to Indiana to at least 90,000 in each of the next three weeks.
Senate Bill 389 would delete all state regulations on wetlands in Indiana not subject to federal oversight, also known as isolated wetlands.
Senate Bill 70, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, would eliminate the $3.7 million supplemental property tax levy collected by Lake County and distributed to public school corporations throughout the county.
Mayor Matt Murphy, in his annual State of the City address, said the city is working with the owners of the four Uptown East buildings to convert the buildings as part of the city’s Valpo Works program.
Lake County rescinds enhanced COVID-19 business restrictions, returns to state prevention guidelines
The extra restrictions on business operations imposed Nov. 30 by the Lake County health officer to minimize the spread of COVID-19 were rescinded Friday.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order extending Indiana's public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic until at least March 1.
“The bottom line is we’ve got a bunch of violations, and the idea of protecting the students and the bus drivers in the school system is the main reason why I brought this," state Sen. Niemeyer said.
"I come into this race knowing that while things look bleak now, I see this enthusiasm and energy in the state that's ready to be organized and mobilized," said James Wells
Lake County has — by far — both the highest amount of unpaid property taxes in the state at $101.9 million, and is owed the most in penalties and interest at nearly $125.4 million.