Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected Judge Gina Jones of the Merrillville Town Court to serve as the newest jurist on the Lake Superior Court.
Jones has spent the past eight years administering justice in Indiana's most populous town. She succeeds Lake Superior Judge John Pera, who retired from the county bench in June.
The new judge is a Gary native. She earned her bachelor's degree at Indiana University and her law degree at Valparaiso University School of Law.
Prior to her service on the Merrillville court, Jones worked in the Lake County prosecutor's office and led the office's child support division between 2003 and 2010.
The date of her swearing-in ceremony has not yet been set.
Lake Superior Court judges are appointed by the governor from among three candidates recommended by the Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission.
Altogether, 15 Lake County lawyers and judges applied to fill the vacancy created by Pera's retirement.
The two other finalists were magistrates Lisa A. Berdine and Michael N. Pagano, both of the Lake Circuit Court.
Jones initially will serve a two-year term as superior court judge. Lake County voters then will decide whether to retain her for subsequent six-year terms.