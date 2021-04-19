Merrillville won't require employees to receive vaccine

MERRILLVILLE — The Town Council won’t require municipal employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

It had considered making the vaccine mandatory for town staff, but council members recently decided they will only strongly encourage employees to receive it.

The council at the end of March first broached the idea of requiring the vaccine for health and safety reasons because employees are regularly in contact with the public. Councilman Richard Hardaway said officials had conversations about the matter since then and decided a mandate isn’t necessary.

“I’m definitely, adamantly opposed to making it mandatory because we’re all adults and we all know what’s good for us,” Hardaway said. “I think that if we encourage our employees, I think that will go a long way to showing that we’re not a dictatorship, we’re just concerned about everyone.”

Although receiving the vaccine won’t be required of town staff, many have already obtained it and some employees received their initial dose during a recent vaccination program at Merrillville’s Dean & Barbara White Community Center.

Parks Director Jan Orlich said Merrillville collaborated with the state to host the program to provide the Pfizer vaccine.