Micaela Smith makes history as Lansing's first black trustee

LANSING — It was a historic moment that was literally years in the making.
Micaela Smith was sworn in Tuesday night as the first black trustee in Lansing history.
She joins a six-member board that also includes one Hispanic trustee (Lionel "Leo" Valencia) and one Jordanian American (Saad Abbasy) in a town that is 43% black, 37% white and 17% Hispanic, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.
Smith was elected last month as a member of the Village Voice Party slate headed by Mayor Patty Eidam, who was reelected without opposition.
Her emotions on making history? "Overwhelmed, excitement and nervousness all together," Smith said. "I had butterflies, but now it's like surreal. The high from the election on April 6 is now slowly coming down because it's real now."
Smith, 35, is a Lan-Oak Park District commissioner and member of the village's Human Relations Commission. Her experience includes working as an assistant director of government affairs at Chicago State University and as chief of staff for a state representative.
She said she talked with Eidam four years ago about pursuing a position on the village board, which — as the mayor noted on Tuesday — has become more diverse in recent years.
Smith believes her election marks a turning point at a time when a national conversation about diversity and racial equality has been going on in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by since-convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.
"It shows the town is ready to embrace the unique population and diversity we have and they're no longer afraid of a change," Smith said. "And that's exciting to know because the town has changed demographically. ... And it's natural that your government would change with your town."
Other trustees took note of the historic nature of Smith joining a board that also includes five incumbents.
"As a person of color myself, congratulations for breaking down barriers," Abbasy said.
"What we are celebrating tonight is a great thing," Trustee Jerry Zeldenrust said. "I'm really looking forward to what we're going to accomplish together these next four years. The best is yet to come."
Smith said her top priority will be constituent services, "giving residents their voice and delivering on their services that they pay taxes for."
She also hopes to build relationships between Lansing residents and the town's businesses. "We want to make the community feel welcome enough that they just shop in their own town" rather than elsewhere, Smith said.