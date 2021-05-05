Micaela Smith makes history as Lansing's first black trustee

Smith believes her election marks a turning point at a time when a national conversation about diversity and racial equality has been going on in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by since-convicted former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.

"It shows the town is ready to embrace the unique population and diversity we have and they're no longer afraid of a change," Smith said. "And that's exciting to know because the town has changed demographically. ... And it's natural that your government would change with your town."

Other trustees took note of the historic nature of Smith joining a board that also includes five incumbents.

"As a person of color myself, congratulations for breaking down barriers," Abbasy said.

"What we are celebrating tonight is a great thing," Trustee Jerry Zeldenrust said. "I'm really looking forward to what we're going to accomplish together these next four years. The best is yet to come."

Smith said her top priority will be constituent services, "giving residents their voice and delivering on their services that they pay taxes for."