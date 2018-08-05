MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Municipal-Phillips Field Airport has received a $339,722 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration.
The grant was announced by U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Merrillville.
The grant supports updates to the existing airport layout plan and an ongoing environmental study to evaluate any potential environmental impacts related to relocating U.S. 20 to improve the runway safety area.
"I congratulate Mayor Ron Meer and the Michigan City Board of Aviation Commissioners for successfully identifying and utilizing this federal resource. Because of your good work and vision, Michigan City will continue to lead the way to draw new businesses, economic activity and good-paying jobs to our region," Visclosky said.
"I am excited that the Michigan City Board of Aviation Commissioners was able to secure this federally funded grant. Michigan City continues to see a tremendous amount of economic development and redevelopment ongoing in our community," Meer said.
"We are fortunate to have a wonderful airport in our backyard and this grant will allow us the ability to make runway improvements, which are necessary upgrades to compete in this fast-paced, global economy.