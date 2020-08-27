Michigan City beach reopening, but to county residents only

MICHIGAN CITY — Local beaches will reopen Friday, but access to the public Washington Park is limited to county residents only, according to the mayor's office.
Mayor Duane Parry announced he is softening his executive order and is allowing access to beaches at Stops 2-13 to swimmers, runners, walkers, and other activities.
Access to Washington Park is limited to residents of LaPorte County, who possess a valid 2019 or 2020 beach sticker, Parry said.
Face masks are required in public, per an order from the LaPorte County Commissioners and LaPorte County Health Department, the city said. The masks are not required when someone is swimming, running or jogging.
The new rules will be enforced by the police, fire and park departments, and city residents, the mayor said.
"We urge everyone to follow our guidelines to ensure the success of the reopening," Parry said.
Group sizes at the beach are limited to no more than ten people, the city said. Social distancing is not required for family members who live together. Others are to remain at least 6 feet apart and beach restrooms will be disinfected every two to three hours.
Beachgoers are not allowed to use share equipment unless they are from the same household and no canopies or tents are allowed.
"As we continue with the fluid changing of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the opening, closing, or rules may alter as needed," the city said.
Gallery: Michigan City holds Citywide Back-to-School Rally
Gallery: Michigan City holds Citywide Back-to-School Rally
Michigan City held its annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally on Aug. 8, distributing upwards of 1,700 backpacks for students. The event was organized by the Indiana Black Expo with sponsorship from several local businesses and staffed by volunteers throughout the community.
DaShawn Hunter, 16, a Michigan City High School student and member of the JROTC, hands backpacks to Susan Radke for Anna Krumrie, 10, left, an…
Patricia Harris, left, and Aila Williams, both of the Indiana Black Expo, work to organize and distribute packages and backpacks Saturday duri…
Volunteers check in residents during Michigan City's Citywide Back-to-School Rally Saturday.
Olivia Harding, 6, right, waits in line to get school supplies with her aunt, Chris Maple, and Katelyn Maple Saturday during Michigan City's C…
Student Travon Moore distributes back packs Saturday during Michigan City's Citywide Back-to-School Rally.
Volunteers from the Michigan City and Emergency Management direct traffic Saturday during Michigan City’s annual Citywide Back-to-School Rally.
Patricia Harris, left, and Aila Williams, both of the Indiana Black Expo, work to organize and distribute packages and backpacks Saturday duri…
Student Travon Moore helps prepare backpacks for distribution Saturday during Michigan City's Citywide Back-to-School Rally.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.