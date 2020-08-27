Michigan City beach reopening, but to county residents only

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Local beaches will reopen Friday, but access to the public Washington Park is limited to county residents only, according to the mayor's office.

Mayor Duane Parry announced he is softening his executive order and is allowing access to beaches at Stops 2-13 to swimmers, runners, walkers, and other activities.

Access to Washington Park is limited to residents of LaPorte County, who possess a valid 2019 or 2020 beach sticker, Parry said.

Face masks are required in public, per an order from the LaPorte County Commissioners and LaPorte County Health Department, the city said. The masks are not required when someone is swimming, running or jogging.

The new rules will be enforced by the police, fire and park departments, and city residents, the mayor said.

"We urge everyone to follow our guidelines to ensure the success of the reopening," Parry said.

Group sizes at the beach are limited to no more than ten people, the city said. Social distancing is not required for family members who live together. Others are to remain at least 6 feet apart and beach restrooms will be disinfected every two to three hours.