Michigan City boosts pay to attract job applicants

MICHIGAN CITY — City workers are in for big pay raises if Mayor Duane Parry and City Council President Michael Mack get their way.

Parry announced raises effective this week for lifeguards and street department drivers and operators to address employee shortages.

Faced with an inability to hire enough lifeguards for Washington Park again this summer, Parry raised wages to $25 an hour for lifeguards, $26 hourly for assistant head lifeguards and $27 an hour for the head lifeguard.

“We’ve already gotten many inquiries about it. It’s a game-changer,” he said Monday. “We’re trying to get through with no more drownings.”

“We can’t keep them out of the water, so our goal is to assemble a team that is observing and responding within 90 seconds,” Parry said.

Improving beach safety also includes looking at technological solutions, including drones and emergency response personal watercraft, he said. The watercraft are bigger than a standard Jet Ski, capable of carrying two rescuers and with a hard apron that trails off the back end to carry a person who ran into trouble in the water.