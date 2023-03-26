MICHIGAN CITY — The Plan Commission will soon consider a proposal to build the city’s first new subdivision in more than a half-century, Mayor Duane Parry said.

Village Green was developed in 1955 by Tonn & Blank, which did everything from putting in the infrastructure to building the houses, Parry said. Now the company is focused on much larger construction projects.

“We are ripe for development. We really are,” he said.

Clarence Hulse, executive director of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp., and other leaders have long advocated for a mix of new housing units in the city. The Double Track NWI project is increasing demand and supply.

“Before summer, we will see passenger trains moving through town that are bringing us 60 to 70 minutes from Chicago,” Parry said. “How about that?”

Parry says the rail project will bring 5,000 to 10,000 new residents to the city.

Before fall, construction will begin on a massive building that will take up the entire city block where the previous South Shore Line station once stood. The city’s $100 million station will include a parking garage with more than 500 spaces, 220 apartments, and commercial and retail space.

The terra cotta façade from the previous train station was carefully dismantled and will be incorporated into the new structure.

Just east of City Hall, where the police station and a newspaper office once were, a “You Are Beautiful” sign has been placed on property set to become a $240 million hotel development with two luxury hotels, condos and retail space. The 13-story development near the entrance to Washington Park will offer views of Lake Michigan. Plans call for two pools, one of them on the rooftop.

“It will provide tax revenue to the city that the city doesn’t currently have,” Parry said, plus 360 new jobs.

Other housing developments have either been announced or will be soon.

“Michigan City is just bursting. It’s really heartwarming to be a part of it,” Parry said.

Business is doing well, too.

Small breweries are appearing and growing. Michigan City drinkers are shifting to local brewers’ products, he said, and abandoning the major national brands. “That’s happening today, right here in Michigan City. That’s really happening.”

Restaurants are opening in the city, and demand for large buildings is so high that Hulse has urged the City Council to be business-friendly when developers ask for land to be annexed so they can build structures.

“Business in America is evolving, and Michigan City is positioned in the right location,” Parry said.

For HealthLinc, that includes a new structure behind Ivy Tech Community College’s campus to expand services available to Michigan City residents. The proximity to Ivy Tech is no fluke: Ivy Tech plans to expand its health care training programs to feed HealthLinc and other employers.

Parry is also proud of Hulse and city planner Skyler York, who are doing the heavy lifting for economic development and redevelopment and are “yielding great results.”

He's proud of the city’s many attractions. The Lighthouse Museum draws compliments from everyone who visits there, Parry said. And the Barker Foundation is spending big bucks to restore Barker Mansion.

“Fasten your seat belts. We are catapulting Michigan City right from the past, through the present and into the future.”