Michigan City council blasts mayor over crime reporting

“Do you think it’s fair that the City Council knows about that?” Przybylinski asked the mayor. “I’m a city councilman at-large, I want to know what’s going on in the whole city.”

“I’m not leaving you out of the loop intentionally,” Parry replied.

Przybylinski’s brother, Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, spoke about a man being shot in the neck just 450 feet from his house.

“Council persons should be in the loop in what’s going on in their neighborhood,” he said. “That’s the block I live on. My wife doesn’t even want to go on the porch at night.”

Paul Przybylinski said he believes that shooting was drug related.

“You’ve got to be pretty close to be shot in the neck,” he said. “There’s more to that shooting than met the eye. We need to have transparency. That’s the bottom line."

Councilwoman Tracie Tillman, D-5th, said residents know the neighborhoods where crime is a problem. Is it OK to have tourists and visitors not know what’s going on in the neighborhoods around them, she asked. “We know it’s a high-crime area, but we don’t tell them that.”