Michigan City council blasts mayor's veto of no-confidence resolution

City finances

Przybylinski noted that under state law, Parry is required to report to the City Council annually on the state of the city’s finances. Parry, who took office Jan. 1, 2020, has yet to offer a State of the City address, Przybylinski said. His predecessor, Ron Meer, gave his in February when he was in office.

“I don’t know what the wait is,” Przybylinski said.

Przybylinski said he wants Parry to tell the council within a few days when he’s going to tell them where the city stands financially and what’s going on in the city.

Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, noted the city is expecting $16 million from the federal government as a result of the American Rescue Plan. With Parry’s lack of leadership, he said, “I think we should definitely look into postponing some of these major decisions.”

Deuitch said the council should be assertive. “I think the council should take ownership of that money and take credit,” she said. “This is an opportunity to do what’s right for the city and not worry about the mayor.”

To Parry, who was on the Zoom conference but did not speak, Fitzpatrick said, “Man up. You didn’t man up when it was time to deal with (Police) Chief (Dion) Campbell.”