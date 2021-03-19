Michigan City council members weigh possibility of impeaching mayor

MICHIGAN CITY — City Councilwoman Tracie Tillman has been researching impeachment options to forcibly remove Mayor Duane Parry from office. It follows the no-confidence vote the council unanimously passed Tuesday.
“It’s not something to be taken lightly,” Tillman, D-5th, said.
Parry’s office said Friday he is not responding to calls for comment.
The spark that ignited the furor and subsequent pressure for Parry to resign was a voicemail Parry left for Pastor James Lane of Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church. At the end of the message, after Parry apparently believed the call had ended, the mayor said, “These black guys, they all want a (expletive) audience all the time.”
There’s precedent for impeachment of a Hoosier mayor, but it isn’t recent. Terre Haute Mayor Edwin J. Bidaman was impeached in 1906 and removed from office on charges he secretly countermanded orders for enforcing liquor and anti-gambling laws, according to the Tribune-Star of Terre Haute. Terre Haute Mayor Donn M. Roberts was impeached in 1915 after being convicted of multiple election crimes.
In Northwest Indiana, multiple mayors have been removed from office automatically upon conviction of a felony.
Impeachment, however, is a more complicated process.
“We’ve got some options, but the option to impeach has to start in Indianapolis,” Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, said.
Indiana Code 5-8-1 spells out procedures for impeaching local officials. Impeachment is handled in the General Assembly. Back when Bidaman was impeached, the Terre Haute City Council held the trial and took the vote.
Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said he doesn’t know if an impeachment is possible, although he has been told a recall vote isn’t an option in Indiana.
Tillman and Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, met briefly with council attorney James Meyer recently to discuss options but decided the council leadership should decide how much research Meyer should be authorized to do on the issue.
Przybylinski suggested the council hold an executive session, closed to the public, to decide what course to follow.
The council members voiced their opinions Thursday night during a Michigan City spiritual task force meeting with local pastors. The meeting was held for the pastors to consider next steps after Parry refused to resign despite demands from the pastors, council members and others.
“I have never gotten as many phone calls over an issue,” Przybylinski said.
Tillman and others described a pattern of being treated poorly by Parry, either personally or toward others they’ve observed.
At the council’s Oct. 6 meeting, Tillman asked Parry to apologize for demeaning her, but he has yet to apologize, she said.
“It’s interesting that he only apologized when forced to apologize,” Deuitch said.
Attempting to force the mayor to resign should be a community effort, Przybylinski said. He likes the pastors’ idea of another rally. “I think a lot more people are going to come out in opposition to his decision,” Przybylinski said.
The pastors also are considering round-the-clock protests at Parry’s home. Przybylinski spoke against that option, not wanting to disturb his neighbors.
“Anytime you have a protest, there’s always a disruption,” said Pastor David Ashley of Redeemed Fellowship Church.
The pastors had invited Parry to meet with them but canceled the meeting after Parry refused to step down, they said.
“Just because we forgive him does not mean we don’t want him to resign. They have nothing to do with each other,” said Pastor Kimberly Williams of New Disciple Love Fellowship Church.
“We had already forgiven him, even if he didn’t apologize,” Ashley said.
Pastor Jacarra Wiliams of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church said, “We’re tired of just politicians wanting to meet with us to get our vote.”
If the community pursues a petition demanding Parry’s resignation, it should receive thousands of signatures, from voters and nonvoters alike, Deuitch said. That petition would be submitted to the city clerk’s office.
“I think there’s power in numbers,” Deuitch said. “The more evidence that we have that people are not supporting him, the better.”
Regardless of the steps taken against Parry, “the pressure cannot stop,” she said. “There has to be a consistent process of leaders stepping forward and having the courage to speak about things that are going wrong.”
Deuitch is concerned about a working relationship with Parry going forward, especially regarding city finances. “He has control over $16 million from the American Rescue Plan,” she said.
“I don’t want us to be handcuffed for two years waiting on him to be gone,” Deuitch said.