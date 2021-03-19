Michigan City council members weigh possibility of impeaching mayor

At the council’s Oct. 6 meeting, Tillman asked Parry to apologize for demeaning her, but he has yet to apologize, she said.

“It’s interesting that he only apologized when forced to apologize,” Deuitch said.

Attempting to force the mayor to resign should be a community effort, Przybylinski said. He likes the pastors’ idea of another rally. “I think a lot more people are going to come out in opposition to his decision,” Przybylinski said.

The pastors also are considering round-the-clock protests at Parry’s home. Przybylinski spoke against that option, not wanting to disturb his neighbors.

“Anytime you have a protest, there’s always a disruption,” said Pastor David Ashley of Redeemed Fellowship Church.

The pastors had invited Parry to meet with them but canceled the meeting after Parry refused to step down, they said.

“Just because we forgive him does not mean we don’t want him to resign. They have nothing to do with each other,” said Pastor Kimberly Williams of New Disciple Love Fellowship Church.

“We had already forgiven him, even if he didn’t apologize,” Ashley said.