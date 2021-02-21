Michigan City council weighs police request for 10 new squad cars

MICHIGAN CITY — Police Chief Dion Campbell said his department is in dire need of new squad cars and is asking the City Council to approve leasing 10 vehicles.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, said the council has an obligation to make sure police officers are protected and to get them the best equipment to keep them safe. “It’s our responsibility to make sure they go home at the end of the shift.”

But he’s concerned about the numbers of accidents. Vehicles are getting damaged when drivers run over things, busting tie rods and ball joints, to respond to emergencies.

“I want to see a better job of officers driving these vehicles and taking care of these vehicles,” Przybylinski said.

Campbell said two dozen wrecked police cars a year is about average.

If officers damage a vehicle, “this all goes to the bottom line of the city, and we’d rather be spending our money on other things that repairing damaged squad cars or damaged firetrucks or damaged snowplows or whatever,” Przybylinski said.

Perhaps new officers should be sent to a driving academy before getting the keys to a new vehicle, he suggested.