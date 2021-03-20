Michigan City councilman suggests major annexation

Hulse presented his agency’s annual report to the council.

“2020 was a challenging year,” he acknowledged. “We definitely want to talk about what happened over the past year but also how to move ahead.”

His agency is focused on making sure the entire city benefits from economic development, including job opportunities when new businesses come to Michigan City and when existing businesses expand. That includes looking at workforce development and talent attraction.

It also involves placemaking, ensuring that the proper public investments are made to attract private investment in the city.

Promoting the city is important, too. Making sure to tell the story to the right people, he said, should be examined.

Hulse presented data on 93 requests for information from prospective companies. More are looking for an existing building than vacant land. Developers are looking for larger and taller buildings, he said.

“We are looking for an investor to build a 100,000-square-foot-plus building,” Hulse said. Just this month, EDCMC heard from a developer seeking a 140,000-square-foot building.

The minimum ceiling height they’re seeking is about 26 to 30 feet now, he said.