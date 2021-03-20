Michigan City councilman suggests major annexation

MICHIGAN CITY — The city boundaries should expand, with Interstate 94 as a natural boundary, Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, suggested.
“We as a group need to talk about what’s happening on the south side of (County Road) 400 North,” Dabney recently told the City Council.
Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and businesses south of the city limits rely on the city for water and sewer as well as fire protection. “We do all the servicing, but we do not collect taxes out there,” he said.
“In my mind, I think we have a built-in barrier that goes all the way out to I-94,” he said.
“That’s a pretty big opportunity,” Dabney said. “That’s thinking not like a small town anymore. That’s thinking like a big city.”
Clarence Hulse, executive director of Economic Development Corp. Michigan City, agreed. Those entities need to pay taxes for their services, he said.
Councilman Gene Simmons, D-6th, noted that 300 acres along U.S. 20 were just added to the city. How aggressive will EDMC be in pursuing development in that area, he asked.
Most of that land north and south of U.S. 20 is zoned for industrial use. “I’m talking to the water and sewer department now to make it happen,” Hulse said.
Hulse presented his agency’s annual report to the council.
“2020 was a challenging year,” he acknowledged. “We definitely want to talk about what happened over the past year but also how to move ahead.”
His agency is focused on making sure the entire city benefits from economic development, including job opportunities when new businesses come to Michigan City and when existing businesses expand. That includes looking at workforce development and talent attraction.
It also involves placemaking, ensuring that the proper public investments are made to attract private investment in the city.
Promoting the city is important, too. Making sure to tell the story to the right people, he said, should be examined.
Hulse presented data on 93 requests for information from prospective companies. More are looking for an existing building than vacant land. Developers are looking for larger and taller buildings, he said.
“We are looking for an investor to build a 100,000-square-foot-plus building,” Hulse said. Just this month, EDCMC heard from a developer seeking a 140,000-square-foot building.
The minimum ceiling height they’re seeking is about 26 to 30 feet now, he said.
In 2020, the city saw a number of businesses expand. “Local companies doing real well (are) investing in themselves,” he said.
Several notable new businesses moved to the city, too.
One of the city’s big attractions is its downtown.
“We’re looking at a roughly over $300 million hotel downtown,” he said.
The proposed transit development district around the new train station as well as tax-increment financing districts and opportunity zones pique developers’ interest. “One of the reasons people are looking downtown is they can actually stack the economic deck,” Hulse said.
The double-track project to speed commuting time to Chicago to just over an hour “is probably the single biggest reason downtown is so attractive to investors,” he said.
Developers are looking at opportunities around the new station, including options to increase housing density and put properties back on the tax rolls.
Michigan City benefited from a residential real estate boom last year. “Probably due to the pandemic, people are looking at small towns across the United States,” Hulse said.
“Housing is one of our biggest needs,” he said. A new study on housing in LaPorte County is expected to be released this summer.
“People just don’t know how much value you bring to the city,” City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, told Hulse.
Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-4th, asked whether there are any plans to replace City Hall and Michigan City Public Library so Franklin Street could go straight into Washington Park, the city’s lakefront jewel.
“That’s a whole nother discussion,” Hulse said.