MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Clarence Hulse rapidly walked the City Council through a long list of projects in his annual update.

Housing is the big issue because of the Double Track NWI project that will bring Michigan City into an easy commute to Chicago.

“Housing, housing, housing. That's the big issue right now, workforce housing, but also doing rehab, something we have not done very much in Michigan City,” Hulse said.

Mayor Duane Parry teased to one of the projects in his State of the City address. It will be the first new subdivision in the city in half a century.

Woodland Ridge, a single-family residential development on Pahs Road, will be before the Plan Commission next week, Hulse said.

The 32-acre subdivision would have 113 homes ranging from 1,250 to 2,400 square feet and cost $270,000 to the mid-$300,000s.

That’s an important price point for housing, Hulse said, because the city doesn’t have enough housing stock in that range: “These guys build over 1,000 homes a year.”

Housing is included in other new developments as well.

The new South Shore train station building will be a $100 million mixed-use development that will have 220 apartments, a train station, parking garage, and retail and commercial space.

The goal is to have this fully completed by spring 2025.

The developer is asking the city to allow residents to move in once the first three floors are built.

“That way they can start filling up the building as they as they go every three floors,” Hulse said. “So by the time they get to the 12th floor, there will probably be roughly 200 people living there.”

Keep in mind that people will be working on that site every day, so it will be a lot of traffic jams during construction, he said. The same as with laying the railroad tracks.

When it’s finished, that’s 420 more people living downtown, Hulse predicted.

The SoLa — South of the Lake — development at the You Are Beautiful site across from City Hall includes 150 condos, about 300 new residents, Hulse said. In addition to the two hotels, it will have a public space on the fourth floor that includes a swimming pool open to the public.

At the corner of Eighth Street and Michigan Boulevard will be workforce housing. The developer has an application to the state for tax credits to lower the cost of rentals.

“I want to make sure people who are working on the project can actually afford to live downtown,” Hulse said, so he hopes to make sure the project gets the money it needs to make that work.

Marquette Mall is is being marketed to developers as a 50-acre opportunity for a live-work-play development. It’s suitable for a mixed-use entertainment and family town center, Hulse said.

So far, there have been nibbles but no bites on the property.

Hulse said the city also needs to work on public safety, new industrial buildings, utilities on U.S. 20, annexation, talent attraction, prison redevelopment opportunities and single-family residential properties. That includes new homes and rehabbing others to offer affordable, workforce and market-rate housing.