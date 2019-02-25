MICHIGAN CITY — Emergency repairs have started on the recently closed Franklin Street drawbridge in hopes it can reopen in April for the start of the city's tourist season.
LaPorte County commissioners said the goal is for the repairs to be completed by April 15.
The recent arctic blast caused some of the structural supports to fail underneath the state's only historic drawbridge, which was built in 1932 and is maintained by the county.
Gears allowing the bridge to be raised also failed, and some of the pavement buckled from the extreme cold.
LaPorte County Highway Department engineer Jay Sullivan said the work is costing an estimated $1.2 million.
He said replacement gears have to be manufactured, because they’re no longer available.
Michigan City Mayor Ron Meer said he hopes the bridge can be reopened as early as April 1.
That's when Washington Park Zoo opens for the season and fishermen, including those on charter boats, start coming out, he said. Boats also start getting hauled from winter storage yards and placed into slips at about that time.
Meer said he’s relieved the failure didn't occur later, which might have interfered with summer traffic. "If this is going to happen, this is probably the best time of the year that it could happen,’’ Meer said.
Sullivan said an attempt is being made to reopen the bridge two weeks ahead of schedule. "The guys are trying really hard,’’ he said.
The emergency repairs were not totally unexpected. Some structural defects had already been identified from previous inspections, and the county knew more repairs would be needed, Sullivan said.