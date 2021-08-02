 Skip to main content
Michigan City hopes to offer aid to renters
MICHIGAN CITY — Federal funds from the American Rescue Plan could be used to help struggling tenants here pay their rent.

The moratorium on evictions ended Saturday.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution last week to put the plan in motion. The resolution asks Mayor Duane Parry to request an appropriation from the city’s share of the American Rescue Plan funding to go toward rental assistance to be administered by LaPorte County’s township trustees.

Councilman Don Przybylinski, D-at large, expressed concerns about struggling tenants.

“They will start falling into financial troubles and may be reaching out for a hand in order to pay their rent,” he said.

County Council President Randy Novak, D-2nd, had spoken to the City Council about the plan. The county is chipping in as well.

“It’s a good program. That money was given to the city to assist individuals,” Przybylinski said.

“I’m for helping out our renters, for sure,” City Councilwoman Dalia Zygas, D-at large, said. However, she wanted details on who tracks the money and decides where it goes. “It has to be administered properly, and we have to keep track,” she said.

Township trustees already have a process to administer rental assistance, Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, D-at large, said. “This is a pool of money that the county has decided to start pushing money into.”

“This is just a backdrop to have our money there as a backdrop for when that money runs out.”

Deuitch noted how difficult it is for low-income people to afford housing. “You have to work a minimum of 81 hours to pay for your rent,” she said, and that’s at $14.73 an hour.

She urged residents to look at studies by Prosperity Indiana on the issue.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, favors the plan. Michigan Township, which includes the majority of Michigan City, has one of the greatest needs in the county, he said.

“This is one of the things the American Rescue Plan money should be for, is helping the people and making sure they don’t get evicted,” he said. “We don’t need any more people on the street.”

City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, pointed to progressive cities across the nation that passed resolutions expressing the will of the council in what the American Rescue Plan money should go toward. Those resolutions definitely mentioned homeless populations and other housing issues, he said. Housing upgrades, weatherization and others could be added as well.

“I love the idea,” Mack said.

