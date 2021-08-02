Michigan City hopes to offer aid to renters

“This is just a backdrop to have our money there as a backdrop for when that money runs out.”

Deuitch noted how difficult it is for low-income people to afford housing. “You have to work a minimum of 81 hours to pay for your rent,” she said, and that’s at $14.73 an hour.

She urged residents to look at studies by Prosperity Indiana on the issue.

Councilman Paul Przybylinski, D-2nd, favors the plan. Michigan Township, which includes the majority of Michigan City, has one of the greatest needs in the county, he said.

“This is one of the things the American Rescue Plan money should be for, is helping the people and making sure they don’t get evicted,” he said. “We don’t need any more people on the street.”

City Council President Michael Mack, D-3rd, pointed to progressive cities across the nation that passed resolutions expressing the will of the council in what the American Rescue Plan money should go toward. Those resolutions definitely mentioned homeless populations and other housing issues, he said. Housing upgrades, weatherization and others could be added as well.

“I love the idea,” Mack said.

